Thu, Aug 11, 2022 @ 10:09 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2095; (P) 1.2186; (R1) 1.2306; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral with focus on 1.2292 resistance. Decisive break there will complete a head and shoulder bottom pattern (ls: 1.1932; h: 1.1769; rs: 1.2002). Further rally should then be seen to 1.2666 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2002 will bring deeper fall back to retest 1.1759 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2925).

