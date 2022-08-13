GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD stayed in range below 1.2292 resistance last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias will remain neutral this week first. On the upside, decisive break of 1.2292 resistance will complete a head and shoulder bottom pattern (ls: 1.1932; h: 1.1769; rs: 1.2002). Further rally should then be seen to 1.2666 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2002 will bring deeper fall back to retest 1.1759 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2897).



In the longer term picture, rebound from 1.1409 long term bottom should have completed at 1.4248 already, well ahead of 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. The development argues that price actions from 1.1409 are developing into a corrective pattern only. That is, long term bearishness is retained for resuming the down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) at a later stage.