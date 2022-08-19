<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1876; (P) 1.1978; (R1) 1.2033; More…

GBP/USD’s fall accelerates to as low as 1.1814 so far and intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 1.1759 support. Firm break there will resume larger down trend Next target is 1.1409 low. On the upside, above 1.2002 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2897).