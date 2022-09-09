<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1456; (P) 1.1508; (R1) 1.1556; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.1608 minor resistance suggests short term bottoming at 1.1404, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, after defending 1.1409 low. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1942). On the downside, decisive break of 1.1409 will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.