GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD edged lower to 1.1404 last week but recovered after drawing support from 1.1409 low. Initial bias is mildly on the upside for further rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 1.1942). On the downside, decisive break of 1.1409 will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.

In the longer term picture, long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007) high is still in progress. Firm break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675.

