Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1483; (P) 1.1537; (R1) 1.1593;
Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral and outlook remains bearish. On the downside, decisive break of 1.1404/9 will resume larger down trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.1063. On the upside, above 1.1737 minor resistance will resume the rebound from 1.1404 to 55 day EMA (now at 1.1904).
In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.