Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1338; (P) 1.1400; (R1) 1.1442; More…

GBP/USD’s down trend resumed after brief consolidations. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Current fall should now target 61.8% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.1063 next. On the upside, above 1.1459 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1737 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.