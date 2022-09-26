<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0706; (P) 1.0990; (R1) 1.1140; More…

Break of 1.0844 minor resistance suggests that a temporary low is formed at 1.0351, ahead of 100% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.0303. Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral for some consolidations. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1404 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 1.0303 will pave the way to parity.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.