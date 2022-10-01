GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD rebounded strongly after diving to 1.0351 last week. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week. Further rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.2292 to 1.0351 at 1.1551. On the downside, break of 1.0760 minor support will indicate that the rebound is over, and bring retest of 1.0351 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.

In the longer term picture, long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007) high is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532.