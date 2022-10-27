<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1495; (P) 1.1567; (R1) 1.1703; More…

GBP/USD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Break of 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.1494 from 1.0922 at 1.1628 will extend the rise from 1.0351 to 100% projection at 1.2065. On the downside, below 1.1429 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.0922 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is part of the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds. Parity would be the next target on resumption. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.1759 will confirm medium term bottoming, and open up stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2392).