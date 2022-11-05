GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.1644 extended lower last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 1.1145 temporary low will reaffirm the case that corrective rise from 1.0351 has completed at 1.1644. Deeper fall would then be seen back to 1.0922 support and below. Break of 1.1644 resistance will resume the rise from 1.0351 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is part of the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds. Parity would be the next target on resumption. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.1759 will confirm medium term bottoming, and open up stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2357).

In the longer term picture, as long as 1.4248 resistance holds (2021 high), there is no confirmation of long term bottoming yet. That is, down trend from 2.1161 (2007) could still resume for another low through 1.0351.