Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2035; (P) 1.2072; (R1) 1.2109; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 4 hour 55 EMA suggests that fall from 1.2446 has completed at 1.1960. Corrective pattern from 1.2445 might be finished too. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.2445/6. Decisive break there will resume larger rise from 1.0351. On the downside, through break of 1.1960 will extend the corrective pattern with another fall to 1.1840 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.