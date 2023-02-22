Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2017; (P) 1.2082; (R1) 1.2177; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. Another fall could be seen as long as 1.2269 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.1914 will resume the fall from 1.2446, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.2445, to 1.1840 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.2269 will bring retest of 1.2445/6 resistance.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.