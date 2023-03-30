<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2292; (P) 1.2327; (R1) 1.2351; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for retesting 1.2445/6 resistance zone. Decisive break there will resume larger rally from 1.0351, and target 1.2759 fibonacci level. On the upside, below 1.2292 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.2203 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, price action from 1.2445 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low). Resumption of the rally from 1.0351 is expected and break of 1.2446 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759. This will remain the favored case as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645 holds.