Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2452; (P) 1.2499; (R1) 1.2532; More…

GBP/USD recovered after brief breach of 1.2434 support and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 1.2434 will confirm short term topping at 1.2678, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 1.1801 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2678 at 1.1789), as correction to whole up trend from 1.0351. On the upside, however, break of 1.2678 will resume larger up trend from 1.0351 instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.