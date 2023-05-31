<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2344; (P) 1.2395; (R1) 1.2463; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/USD above 1.2306 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected with 1.2468 minor resistance intact. On the downside, break of 1.2306 will resume the fall from 1.2678, as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351, to 1.1801 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2678 at 1.1789). On the upside, however, firm break of 1.2468 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.