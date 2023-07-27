<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2840; (P) 1.2872; (R1) 1.2935; More…

GBP/USD falls sharply after hitting 1.2994 and intraday bias is turned neutral again. On the downside, break of 1.2796 will resume the fall from 1.3141 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2721) and possibly below. On the upside, above 1.2994 will resume the rebound from 1.2796 and target a test on 1.3141 high instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.2678 resistance turned support holds, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3895. However, sustained break of 1.2678 will argue that it’s at least correcting this rally, with risk of bearish reversal..