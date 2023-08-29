<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2531; (P) 1.2576; (R1) 1.2593; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral as consolidation continues above 1.2546. Near term outlook remains mildly bearish as long as 1.2799 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.2546 will resume whole fall from 1.3141 to 61.8% projection of 1.3141 to 1.2618 from 1.2799 at 1.2476. Firm break there could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.2276.

In the bigger picture, for now, fall from 1.3141 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. But outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.3141 resistance holds, and consolidation from there is set to extend, until further development.