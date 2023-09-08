<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2441; (P) 1.2476; (R1) 1.2506; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook as consolidation continues above 1.2443 temporary low. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited by 1.2618 support turned resistance. Below 1.2443 will resume the fall from 1.3141 to 100% projection of 1.3141 to 1.2618 from 1.2799 at 1.2276.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. But outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.3141 resistance holds, and consolidation from there is set to extend, until further development.