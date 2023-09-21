<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2310; (P) 1.2366; (R1) 1.2399; More…

GBP/USD falls to as low as 1.2232 so far today and intraday bias stays on the downside. 100% projection of 1.3141 to 1.2618 from 1.2799 at 1.2276 is already met but there is no sign of bottoming. next target would be 1.2075 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.2423 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again. But near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.2618 support turned resistance holds, in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. However, sustained break of 1.2075 will raise the chance of bearish trend reversal.