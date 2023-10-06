<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2135; (P) 1.2166; (R1) 1.2223; More…

GBP/USD drops notably in early US session but stays above 1.2036 support. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.2270 resistance holds. Break of 1.2026 will resume the fall from 1.3141. Sustained trading below 1.2075 fibonacci level would carry larger bearish implication, and target 1.1801 support next. On the upside, firm break of 1.2270 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2486) holds, in case of rebound.