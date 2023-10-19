<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2115; (P) 1.2163; (R1) 1.2189; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Consolidation from 1.2026 is still extending, and outlook stays bearish with 1.2336 resistance intact. On the downside, decisive break of 1.2036 will resume whole decline from 1.3141 for 1.1801 support next. However, break of 1.2336 will resume the rebound from 1.2036 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2383).

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2383) holds, in case of rebound.