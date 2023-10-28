GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD was still bounded in sideway pattern from 1.2036 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Outlook also stays bearish with 1.2336 resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 1.2036 will resume whole decline from 1.3141 for 1.1801 support next. However, break of 1.2336 will turn bias back to the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2346) holds, in case of rebound.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. Rise from 1.0351 could be part of a consolidation pattern to down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 1.2900) will retain long term bearishness for extending the down trend at a later stage.