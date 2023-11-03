<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2152; (P) 1.2189; (R1) 1.2240; More

Break of 1.2287 resistance argues that rebound from 1.2036 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.2336 resistance first. Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458. On the downside, below 1.2184 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could be viewed as part of a correction to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). An interim bounce could be seen as the second leg of the pattern. But upside should be limited well below 1.3141 to start the third leg. Nevertheless, the pattern would be a range pattern as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 holds.