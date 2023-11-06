<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2247; (P) 1.2318; (R1) 1.2452; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside as rise from 1.2036 is in progress. Further rally should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458. Sustained break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2783. On the downside, below 1.2309 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 argues that price action from 1.3141 are merely a correction to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Current rally from 1.2036 is tentatively seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, while further rally is in favor, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to start the third leg.