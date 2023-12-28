Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2731; (P) 1.2767; (R1) 1.2835; More…

GBP/USD’s rally from 1.2036 resumed by breaking through 1.2793 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2068 to 1.2731 from 1.2499 at 1.2909. On the downside, below 1.2698 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.2499 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.