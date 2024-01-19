Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2666; (P) 1.2688; (R1) 1.2727; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, firm break of 1.2595 support will resume the decline from 1.2826 to 1.2499 support. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level will retain near term bullishness. Decisive break of 1.2826 will resume whole rally from 1.2036.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.