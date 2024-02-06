Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2488; (P) 1.2566; (R1) 1.2614; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias remains on the downside. Strong support could be seen from 1.2499 structural support. Break of 1.2628 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for rebound. However, decisive break of 1.2499 will argue that whole rise from 1.2036 has completed and turn near term outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s still in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.