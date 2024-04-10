Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2645; (P) 1.2677; (R1) 1.2709; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays mildly on the upside at this point. Rebound from 1.2538 is in progress for 1.2802 resistance first. On the downside, though, below 1.2648 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2517 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.