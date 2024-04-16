Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2421; (P) 1.2460; (R1) 1.2484; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point and more consolidations could be seen. Recovery should be limited by 1.2577 minor resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, firm break of 1.2407 will resume the decline from 1.2892 to 100% projection of 1.2892 to 1.2538 from 1.2708 at 1.2354. Firm break there will target 161.8% projection at 1.2207 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.2036 support and possibly below. But strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2452 at 1.1417 to complete the correction.