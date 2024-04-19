Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2418; (P) 1.2452; (R1) 1.2469; More…

GBP/USD recovered after brief dip to 1.2388 and intraday bias is turned neutral again. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, but upside should be limited by 1.2538 support turned resistance. Below 1.2388 will resume the fall from 1.2892 to 100% projection of 1.2892 to 1.2538 from 1.2708 at 1.2354. Firm break there will target 161.8% projection at 1.2207 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.2036 support and possibly below. But strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2452 at 1.1417 to complete the correction.