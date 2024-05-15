Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2538; (P) 1.2565; (R1) 1.2621; More…

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.2298 resumed by breaking through 1.2633 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rise should be seen to 1.2708 resistance first. Firm break there will pave the way back to 1.2892. On the downside, below 1.2586 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.2445 support holds in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.