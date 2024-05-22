Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2689; (P) 1.2708; (R1) 1.2729; More…

GBP/USD’s rally from 1.2298 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Further rally should be seen to 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.2633 from 1.2445 at 1.2780. Firm break there will target 1.2892 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.2685 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.