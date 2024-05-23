Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2691; (P) 1.2726; (R1) 1.2753; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral first as it continued to lost upside momentum as seen in 4H MACD. On the upside. decisive break of 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.2633 from 1.2445 at 1.2780 will extend the rally from 1.2298 to 1.2892 resistance next. However, break of 1.2685 will minor support will turn bias back to the downside, for retreat to 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2658) and below.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.