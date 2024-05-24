Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2674; (P) 1.2710; (R1) 1.2736; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral as it recovered ahead of 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2671). On the upside, break of 1.2760 will resume the rally fro 1.2290 towards 1.2892 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.2670 will resume the pull back from 1.2760 to near term channel support (now at 1.2573).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.