GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD turned sideway after rising to 1.2760 last week. Intraday bias remains neutral this week for some consolidations, but further rally is in favor. Above 1.2760 will resume the rally from 1.2298 to 1.2892 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.2670 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2445 support will extend the corrective pattern with another decline instead.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.0351 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. But momentum of the rebound from 1.3051 argues GBP/USD is merely in consolidation, rather than trend reversal. Range trading is likely between 1.0351/4248 for some more time.