Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2673; (P) 1.2727; (R1) 1.2754;

GBP/USD is staying in range of 1.2670/2799 and intraday bias remains neutral. Some more consolidations could be seen but further rise is expected as long as 1.2670 support holds. Above 1.2799 will resume the rally from 1.2298 and target 1.2892 resistance. However, break of 1.2670 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2445 support will extend the corrective pattern with another decline instead.