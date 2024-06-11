Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2700; (P) 1.2719; (R1) 1.2749; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral as sideway trading continues. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.2680 support will turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.2651) and possibly below. Nevertheless, break of 1.2816 will resume the rise from 1.2298 to 1.2892 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2445 support will extend the corrective pattern with another decline instead.