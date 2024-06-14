Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2732; (P) 1.2770; (R1) 1.2802; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point. Further is expected with 1.2687 support intact. Break of 1.2859 will target 1.2892 resistance. Decisive break there will strengthen the case that correction from 1.3141 has completed, and bring further rally to retest this high. However, firm break of 1.2687 will suggest near term reversal, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.2445/2633 support one instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2445 support will extend the corrective pattern with another decline instead.