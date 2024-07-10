Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2768; (P) 1.2797; (R1) 1.2815; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral as consolidation continues below 1.2845. Further rally is expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2752) holds. Firm break of 1.2859 will resume the rally from 1.2298 and target 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.2859 from 1.2612 at 1.2959. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2612 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern which might still extend. Break of 1.2612 support will bring another fall to 1.2298 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351 might be ready to resume through 1.3141.