Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2792; (P) 1.2833; (R1) 1.2903; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside at this point. Pull back from 1.3043 could have completed at 1.2664 already. Further rise should be seen to retest 1.3043 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.2998 to 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3124, which is close to 1.3141 high. On the downside, below 1.2754 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3141 resistance holds (2023 high), medium term corrective pattern from there could still extend with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 1.2036/2298 support zone. Meanwhile, decisive break of 1.3141 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low).