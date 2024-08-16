Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2811; (P) 1.2841; (R1) 1.2884; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for retesting 1.3043 high. Decisive break there will resume whole rally from 1.2998 to 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3124, which is close to 1.3141 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.2798 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2664 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3141 resistance holds (2023 high), medium term corrective pattern from there could still extend with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 1.2036/2298 support zone. Meanwhile, decisive break of 1.3141 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low).