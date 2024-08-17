GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s strong rally last week indicates that correction from 1.3043 has completed at 1.2664 already ahead of 1.2612 support. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for retesting 1.3043. Firm break there will resume whole rise from 1.2998 to 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3124, which is close to 1.3141 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.2798 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2664 support instead.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 might have completed at 1.2298 already. Rise from there could be resuming the larger up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Decisive break of 1.3141 will target 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364 next. However, break of 1.2664 support will delay this bullish case once again and extend the corrective pattern from 1.3141.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. But still, firm break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed to indicate bullish trend reversal. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 are tentatively seen as a consolidation pattern only.