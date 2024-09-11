Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3051; (P) 1.3079; (R1) 1.3109; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral first with focus on 1.3043 resistance turned support. Strong rebound will maintain near term bullishness. Further break of 1.3265 will extend recent up trend to 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3409. However, firm break of 1.3043 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback, to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2949) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.