GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s break of 1.3265 resistance turned support last week confirmed short term topping at 1.3433. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 1.3000 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2298 to 1.3433 at 1.2999). Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3174 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3000 support holds, the up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. However, considering mild bearish divergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 1.3000 will argue that a medium term top is already in place, and bring deeper fall back to 1.2664 support next.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. The strong break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.2811) is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Yet, break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 could just be part of a consolidation pattern.