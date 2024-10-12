GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD lost downside momentum last week, as seen in 4H MACD, even though fall from 1.3433 short term top extended lower. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Strong support should be seen from 1.3000 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2298 to 1.3433 at 1.2999) to contained downside. Above 1.3174 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound. However, decisive break of 1.3000 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3000 support holds, the up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. However, considering mild bearish divergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 1.3000 will argue that a medium term top is already in place, and bring deeper fall back to 1.2664 support next.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. The strong break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.2811) is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Yet, break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 could just be part of a consolidation pattern.