Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3035; (P) 1.3054; (R1) 1.3077; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Strong support should be seen from 1.3000 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2298 to 1.3433 at 1.2999) to complete the correction from 1.3433. On the upside, break of 1.3174 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3433. However, sustained break of 1.3000 will carry larger bearish implications and target 61.8% retracement at 1.2732.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3000 support holds, the up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. However, considering mild bearish divergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 1.3000 will argue that a medium term top is already in place, and bring deeper fall back to 1.2664 support next.