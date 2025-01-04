GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3433 resumed by breaking through 1.2486 support last week. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 1.2256/98 cluster support zone. Strong support is expected there to contain downside to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. On the upside, break of 1.2474 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, decisive break of 1.2256/98 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 medium term are seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. But strong support is expected there to bring rebound to extend the corrective pattern. However, firm break of 1.2256 will argue that the trend has reversed and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1528.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.0351 (2022 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.4248 structural resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.