Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2552; (P) 1.2597; (R1) 1.2631; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 1.2099 should target 1.2810 resistance. Firm break there should target 61.8% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2923 next. On the downside, below 1.2562 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But another rise will remain in favor as long as 1.2331 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) should have already completed at 1.3433 (2024 high), and the trend has reversed. Further fall is now expected as long as 1.2810 resistance holds. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.1528, even as a corrective move. However, firm break of 1.2810 will dampen this bearish view and bring retest of 1.3433 high instead.