Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3534; (P) 1.3590; (R1) 1.3698; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 1.3008 to 1.3567 from 1.3342 at 1.3687 should prompt upside acceleration through 1.3787 high to 100% projection at 1.3901. On the downside, below 1.3641 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral. But retreat should be contained well above 1.3342 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3787 (2025 high) are seen as a correction to the larger up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). That might have completed at 1.3008 already. Firm break of 1.3787 will confirm up trend resumption. Next target is 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3008 support holds.